JD Logistics (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Shares Down 44.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) were down 44.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.9415 and last traded at $0.9415. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics is the logistics and supply chain management arm of JD.com, one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms. Established to bring transparency and efficiency to warehousing and delivery, the company was spun off in 2021 to operate as an independent public entity. Headquartered in Beijing, JD Logistics leverages the technology and infrastructure strengths of its parent organization while pursuing its own growth strategies in both domestic and international markets.

The company offers an integrated suite of services that spans warehousing, order fulfillment, last-mile delivery, cold chain logistics and supply chain consulting.

