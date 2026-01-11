Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 17,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 33,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.2923 dividend. This is a boost from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ: TECTP) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire and combine with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange, where it raised capital to pursue merger opportunities with innovative fintech enterprises. As a blank?check vehicle, Tectonic Financial has no commercial operations of its own but instead works through its management team and board advisors to source target companies that exhibit strong growth potential, scalable business models and strategic alignment with evolving digital finance trends.

The company’s main activities involve conducting rigorous due diligence on prospective targets, structuring transactions and managing the business combination process under the rules governing SPACs in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.