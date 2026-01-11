National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

