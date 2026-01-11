Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $114,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after buying an additional 79,507 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $278.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.00. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $279.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,251.21. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,453.50. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Stories

