Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 287,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.