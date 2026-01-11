Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,088 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded COIN to Buy with a $340 target, citing expansion into 24/5 stock trading, prediction markets, real?world asset tokenization and possible Base?token monetization — the upgrade signals meaningful upside if execution continues. Read More.

Bank of America upgraded COIN to Buy with a $340 target, citing expansion into 24/5 stock trading, prediction markets, real?world asset tokenization and possible Base?token monetization — the upgrade signals meaningful upside if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: External integrations are expanding Coinbase’s ecosystem: OwlTing announced integration with Coinbase’s x402 standard (AI?initiated payments), which could broaden on?ramps for merchant payments and demand for Coinbase infrastructure. Read More.

External integrations are expanding Coinbase’s ecosystem: OwlTing announced integration with Coinbase’s x402 standard (AI?initiated payments), which could broaden on?ramps for merchant payments and demand for Coinbase infrastructure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages and Wall Street notes (including Goldman/Bernstein/Monness coverage items this week) have refreshed Buy ratings or reiterated bullish views, supporting flows into the stock on the upgrade narrative. Read More.

Multiple brokerages and Wall Street notes (including Goldman/Bernstein/Monness coverage items this week) have refreshed Buy ratings or reiterated bullish views, supporting flows into the stock on the upgrade narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options market activity is elevated — more volume and positioning details could amplify intraday moves but don’t change fundamentals; watch skew and open interest for near?term volatility signals. Read More.

Options market activity is elevated — more volume and positioning details could amplify intraday moves but don’t change fundamentals; watch skew and open interest for near?term volatility signals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management is pitching 2026 as a shift from exchange to “global market operator” — a bullish strategic narrative if realized, but it requires execution and time to materially change multiples. Read More.

Management is pitching 2026 as a shift from exchange to “global market operator” — a bullish strategic narrative if realized, but it requires execution and time to materially change multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Brian Armstrong and director Fred Ehrsam disclosed sizeable share sales in early January; such moves often sap near?term sentiment even if they’re pre?planned/routine. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO Brian Armstrong and director Fred Ehrsam disclosed sizeable share sales in early January; such moves often sap near?term sentiment even if they’re pre?planned/routine. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO comments warning that China’s interest?paying digital yuan could create a competitive payments edge have raised policy and market?share concerns for dollar?pegged stablecoins — a potential margin/competitive headwind. Read More.

CEO comments warning that China’s interest?paying digital yuan could create a competitive payments edge have raised policy and market?share concerns for dollar?pegged stablecoins — a potential margin/competitive headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regional execution/regulatory snags (e.g., paused fiat rails in Argentina) plus recent bitcoin weakness and technical chart pressure are adding flow and technical selling into COIN. Read More. Read More.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 839,554 shares of company stock valued at $248,795,837 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.74.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $240.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.36 and a 200-day moving average of $315.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

