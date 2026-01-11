HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC Stock Down 0.4%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 101.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth $31,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HSBC has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

HSBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.