HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC
Institutional Trading of HSBC
HSBC Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of HSBC stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HSBC has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
HSBC Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.
HSBC News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hang Seng privatisation moves forward — HSBC won shareholder backing to privatise and delist Hang Seng Bank, strengthening its Asia franchise and control over Hong Kong operations, which supports long-term revenue and strategic positioning in wealth and retail in Asia. HSBC Wins Shareholder Backing to Privatise and Delist Hang Seng Bank
- Positive Sentiment: Research flow and equity ideas could boost fee business — HSBC published a list of 11 U.S. companies it expects to outperform into earnings season, highlighting the strength of its equity research and potential for trading/ADVISORY fees. HSBC lists 11 potential U.S. outperformers heading into earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC commodity research draws attention — HSBC analysts published a bullish gold forecast (peak to ~$5,000–$5,050/oz in H1 2026 before a correction), which may influence client flows into precious metals and related trading desks but is a market-research call rather than an earnings event. Gold price could reach $5,050/oz in H1 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Precious metals outlook also flags risks — HSBC warns silver may be overvalued and volatile through 2026, a view that could temper enthusiasm for sustained commodity-driven trading revenues. Silver rally on shaky ground? HSBC sees bullish H1 but warns of volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal hit in France — HSBC agreed to pay ~€267.5–300m (reported ~$312m) to settle a French dividend-tax/probe dating to 2014–2019. The one-off charge is meaningful in headline terms but modest versus HSBC’s large capital base and recent earnings. HSBC to pay $312 mln to settle dividend tax payments fraud case
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.
HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.