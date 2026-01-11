Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BWS Financial downgraded Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered Interparfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company.
Shares of IPAR stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. Interparfums has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interparfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.
The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.
