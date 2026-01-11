Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $619.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $628.08. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

