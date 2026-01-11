ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

