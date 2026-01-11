Analysts Set BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $78.30

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01. BXP has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,621,144.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BXP by 632.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in BXP by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 12.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in BXP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

