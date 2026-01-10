kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.6950 and last traded at $3.6950. 2,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries. Its platform is used in various applications, including document management, analytical instrument validation, method validation, commissioning and qualification, drawing management, utility and facility validation, cold chain validation, electronic logbook management, process validation, computer system validation, and cleaning validation.

