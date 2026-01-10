Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.6475.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of ($935.06) and a two-hundred day simple moving average of ($315.66).

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business.

