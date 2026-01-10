CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.60.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberAgent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo?based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance?based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

