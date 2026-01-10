Esports Stocks To Watch Now – January 10th

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Motorsport Games, and NIP Group are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant revenue from the competitive video?gaming ecosystem — including game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and digital media, hardware and peripheral makers, and related services like betting or franchise teams. Investors use them to gain exposure to the sector’s fast audience and revenue growth (advertising, media rights, sponsorships, in?game purchases), but these stocks can be highly volatile and carry risks from shifting consumer tastes, technological change, intense competition, and regulatory or monetization uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Read More