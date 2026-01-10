iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.47 and last traded at $190.2080, with a volume of 355171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Friday Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Friday Financial now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.