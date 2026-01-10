Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 9,729 shares.The stock last traded at $25.59 and had previously closed at $25.5650.

PMRTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

