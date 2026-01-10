Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.16 and last traded at $63.3640, with a volume of 78359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 9,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $607,843.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,893.42. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,455,530.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,249.75. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,120 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,559. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company’s core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby’s licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

