Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.64 and last traded at $128.03. 1,571,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,627,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.06.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 11.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
