Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 72,548 shares.The stock last traded at $11.2150 and had previously closed at $11.20.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Trading Up 0.3%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
