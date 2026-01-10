Critical Review: Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) versus Miami International (NYSE:MIAX)

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) and Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antalpha Platform and Miami International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antalpha Platform 0 0 0 1 4.00 Miami International 1 4 4 0 2.33

Antalpha Platform currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Miami International has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Antalpha Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Antalpha Platform is more favorable than Miami International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antalpha Platform 16.63% 18.02% 0.79% Miami International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antalpha Platform and Miami International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Antalpha Platform and Miami International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antalpha Platform $47.46 million 4.63 $4.39 million $0.48 19.83 Miami International N/A N/A N/A $0.02 2,117.55

Antalpha Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Miami International. Antalpha Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miami International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antalpha Platform beats Miami International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antalpha Platform

(Get Free Report)

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. We have developed a technology platform, Antalpha Prime, which enables our customers to apply for and manage their digital asset loans while allowing us to closely monitor collateral positions. We empower institutions and corporations to expand their Bitcoin mining business with immediate access to mining machines and sizable financing that is not readily available from conventional financial institutions. We enable Bitcoin miners to find liquidity with loans on capital expenditures and operating costs so that they can hold onto their Bitcoin and better endure the market volatility of Bitcoin prices, also known as HODLing. Supply chain financing for the Bitcoin mining industry represents a significant and largely untapped market opportunity. It is estimated that the market size for digital asset mining machines reached $4.9 billion in 2024, according to the Business Research Company. In addition, we estimate that Bitcoin miners currently spend approximately $8.2 billion annually on operating expenditures. We operate in the large and growing digital economy. Bitcoin is the largest digital asset, with a market capitalization that has grown from approximately $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2014 to $1.9 trillion as of December 31, 2024, according to Statista, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 83% over the past decade. Our addressable market will continue to expand as the value of Bitcoin increases, enhancing the collateral value available for our customers to borrow against. We have established unique strategic relationships with Bitmain and Northstar. As a business that set out to facilitate Bitcoin mining, we initially built our relationship with Bitmain, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining machine supplier, through our network of Bitcoin miners. We work closely with Bitmain across various levels of their organization, from sales to operations to executive management, acting as an integral part of their sales and origination process. We have entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bitmain, under which Bitmain will continue to utilize Antalpha as its financing partner, we have agreed to refer customers to each other, and Bitmain has agreed to provide us with a right of first refusal to serve its customers seeking financing, so long as we offer competitive financing terms. Our funding partner, Northstar, has historically provided almost all of the funding for the loans we originated. Northstar also offers financing solutions, which currently consist of Bitcoin margin loans, or Bitcoin loans, to our non-US customers through Antalpha Prime, for which we earn a technology platform fee. Prior to the 2024 Reorganization, we were affiliated with Northstar by virtue of being its sister company under common ownership of the Parent Company. Mr. Ketuan Zhan, founder of Bitmain, was the ultimate beneficial owner of the Parent Company but he did not take part in its operations. Northstar is currently owned by an irrevocable trust, and the trustee of this irrevocable trust is a professional trustee firm. Mr. Ketuan Zhan is the settlor and beneficiary of the trust and he does not take part in the operation of Northstar. Additionally, we have established key relationships with other Bitcoin ecosystem partners, including leading equipment suppliers, mining pool companies, stablecoin issuers and multi-party computation (MPC) technology providers, all of whom play a vital role in the growth and strength of the digital asset economy. Some of these entities also provide attractive financing to our business through our financing partner, Northstar, creating a mutually beneficial relationship as our products and services complement the growth in our partners’ businesses. For example, our business lowers the threshold to purchase mining machines by providing finance options and promotes the circulation of stablecoins, as our loans are typically settled in USDT. Additionally, we play an important role in securing the Bitcoin network by financing miners that are responsible for validating new blocks on the blockchain. We enable our customers to commence mining operations rapidly. When our customers purchase mining machines from Bitmain using our financing, they purchase machines that have recently been deployed on-rack, enabling them to calibrate the total cost of operation at the particular data center, as well as be able to start Bitcoin mining almost immediately. This approach contrasts with typical direct purchases, which can take up to six months or more, due to the time needed for factory delivery, import customs clearance, hosting site selection, installation and setting up services. Rapid access to Bitcoin mining is a significant benefit to dealing with the volatility of Bitcoin prices. We believe that combining speed to market with attractive financing terms is essential in a volatile and quickly changing Bitcoin mining environment. Our customers benefit from access to a comprehensive network of supply chain vendors tailored for data centers across the U.S., offering services such as machine hosting, yield-monitoring software, and maintenance and repairs. We help our customers engage with relevant vendors after they select a mining site, gain a better understanding of the mining process, and settle vendor payments through hashrate loans using the Bitcoins they mine as collateral. By streamlining Bitcoin mining operations and supporting our customers in navigating a network of mining service providers, we make it easier for them to enter and thrive in the Bitcoin mining industry, regardless of their prior experience. Our service support and ability to provide tailored solutions have enabled us to expand our customer base from traditional Bitcoin miners to non-traditional mining participants, such as family offices and corporations. From inception to December 31, 2024, we facilitated a total of $2.8 billion in loans, including supply chain loans that we originated and Bitcoin loans that we serviced. Due to our overcollateralization requirement at origination and strict risk management capabilities, we did not record any allowance, write-offs or recoveries against the receivables on the supply chain loans that we originated during this period. During the same period, we have not experienced any loan default or lost principal on our loans. Bitcoin is a highly liquid asset, with an average daily trading volume over $62 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024, according to Coingecko. We typically require a loan-to-value (LTV) on collateral of between 50% and 80% at loan origination, depending on the type of loan and other factors. Mining machine loans typically require an LTV of 50% at origination, while hashrate loans typically require an LTV of 60% to 80% at origination. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 97% of our supply chain loan customers had their loans secured by Bitcoin. Collateral in the form of Bitcoin is typically transferred to us for the duration of the loan and remains inaccessible to the borrower until the loan and accounts receivable are fully repaid. Additionally, we secure loans by taking collateral in the form of Bitcoin mining machines. Our mining machine loan customers purchase on-rack mining machines from Bitmain that are housed in facilities that Bitmain leases from third-party data center operators. We require the secured machines to remain on site until the loan and accounts receivable are fully repaid. Our deep understanding of Bitcoin mining, combined with our relationships across a strong network of mining ecosystem partners, including equipment suppliers, mining pool companies and data center operators, enables us to effectively manage collateral like Bitcoin and mining machines. We have seen significant revenue growth and improving profitability. Our revenue primarily consists of technology financing fees charged on the supply chain loans that we originate. Our supply chain loan portfolio, which consists of mining machine loans and hashrate loans, has grown from $344.0 million as of December 31, 2023 to $428.9 million as of December 31, 2024 representing a 25% year-on-year increase. In addition, we enable our financing partner, Northstar, to provide Bitcoin loans to our non-U.S. customers. We contract directly with Northstar’s borrowers, service them over the term of the loan, and earn a technology platform fee for our services. The amount of Bitcoin loans we serviced grew from $220.8 million as of December 31, 2023, to $1,198.7 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 443%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues from technology financing fees increased 274% year-on-year to reach $38.7 million, revenues from technology platform fees increased 859% year-on-year to reach $8.8 million, and total revenues increased 321% year-on-year to reach $47.5 million. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, we recorded net loss of $6.6 million and net income of $4.4 million, respectively. A key driver of our revenue and loan growth has been our innovative and expanding range of products, designed to meet both our customers’ needs while maintaining our high standards for risk management. We began our operations in July 2022 with purchase order financing, allowing Bitmain customers to assign the down payment on their mining machine purchase to us as collateral for loans to cover the remaining balance on their purchase order. In October 2022, we added hashrate financing, allowing borrowers to pledge the Bitcoin that they mine as collateral to finance expenditures on mining-related services. Subsequently, in April 2023, we introduced mining machine financing, in partnership with Bitmain to help their customers finance on-rack mining machine purchases using the purchased machines as collateral. We work closely with our customers to deeply understand their needs and develop innovative, bespoke financing solutions to support their business growth. We aim to leverage Antalpha Prime and our expertise in supply chain financing and risk management to offer customized financing solutions and value-added services for clients across the digital economy. This includes exploring financing options for the purchase of graphics processing units, or GPUs, used for artificial intelligence, a rapidly growing market projected to reach approximately $235 billion in spending in 2024, according to IDC. We believe our supply chain financing and risk management know-how is deployable into different industries requiring massive computing, and that our business model is adaptable to working with leading equipment suppliers and customers who have sizable Bitcoin holdings. In addition, we plan to leverage our risk management know-how to deploy new products and services to our customers that would not require funding from us. Our principal executive office is located in Singapore.

About Miami International

(Get Free Report)

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors. Our MIAX Exchange trading platform was originally built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry. We are regarded as a market leader relative to many of our peers with respect to our technology, based on feedback from our customers. We differentiate our trading platform with our throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. We maintain a broad portfolio of U.S. exchange and clearing licenses, in both securities and futures. We operate markets across a diverse number of asset classes including options and cash equities as well as futures and options on futures. Our markets currently include: options on our exchanges regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) through MIAX Options®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, and MIAX Sapphire™; U.S. equities through MIAX Pearl Equities — also regulated by the SEC; U.S. futures and options on futures through MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (“MIAX Futures,” formerly the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (“MGEX”)), which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”); and international listings through The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”), which is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (the “BMA”), and The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (“TISEG”), which via its subsidiary, The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (“TISEA”), is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (“GFSC”). We also own Dorman Trading, LLC (“Dorman Trading”), a full-service Futures Commission Merchant (“FCM”) registered with the CFTC and the National Futures Association (“NFA”) and LedgerX LLC d/b/a MIAX Derivatives Exchange (“MIAXdx”), which is regulated by the CFTC, where we have the ability to list for trading fully collateralized U.S. futures, options on futures and swaps. We entered into a master index services license agreement in July 2024 (the “Bloomberg License Agreement”) with Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Bloomberg”) to develop a suite of proprietary products, including index futures, options on futures, and cash index options, based on Bloomberg’s portfolio of indexes as agreed to by the parties from time to time (the “Bloomberg Products”). Pursuant to a service schedule product license entered into in July 2024 (the “Service Schedule”) under the Bloomberg License Agreement, we have a ten year exclusive license to list futures, options on futures, and cash-settled index options on (i) the Bloomberg 500 Index (the “B500 Index”) and (ii) the Bloomberg US Large Cap Volatility Index (the “B500 Volatility Index”). We have the right to list these proprietary products on any of our affiliated U.S. exchanges in North and South America. The ten-year term under the Service Schedule does not expire until the tenth anniversary of the date the first product is listed. The Service Schedule also provides for automatic three-year renewal terms, provided certain minimum revenue thresholds are met. The first Bloomberg Products we plan to exclusively list are futures and cash-settled index options on the B500 Index. We expect to launch futures on the B500 Index in the fourth quarter of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026 on MIAX Futures, cash-settled index options on the B500 Index in the first half of 2026 on MIAX Options, and options on futures on the B500 Index on MIAX Futures targeted for the second half of 2026, subject to certain regulatory filings. We plan to have the Bloomberg Products cleared at The Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”), also subject to certain regulatory filings. We currently list Hard Red Spring Wheat futures and options on futures contracts on MIAX Futures. We offer clearing services for U.S. futures and options on futures through the MIAX Futures derivatives clearing organization license (“MIAX Futures Clearing”), and may offer clearing for fully collateralized futures, options on futures and swaps through the MIAXdx derivatives clearing organization license (“MIAXdx Clearing”). In addition to the Bloomberg Products, we are developing other new products for our markets and plan to expand our suite of proprietary and other products on MIAX Futures and MIAXdx, and may enter into additional clearing as a service agreements with other futures markets. New MIAX Futures products will be traded on our own MIAX Futures Onyx trading system (“MIAX Futures Onyx”), which we launched on June 29, 2025. Since launching our first options exchange in 2012, MIAX has grown to be the 14th largest global derivatives exchange operator as of June 30, 2025, as measured by the total number of futures and options contracts traded on exchanges as reported by the Futures Industry Association (the “FIA”). In 2024, trading in multi-listed U.S. options on our MIAX Exchanges totaled 1.69 billion contracts, a 6.5% increase from the 2023 total and a 30.1% increase from the 2022 total. Total volume of futures and options on futures on the MIAX Futures exchange reached 3.2 million contracts in 2024, an increase of 10.2% from the 2023 total and a 3.2% decrease from the 2022 total. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, trading in multi-listed U.S. options on our exchanges totaled 1.1 billion contracts, a 30.5% increase from the same period in 2024. Total volume of futures and options on futures on the MIAX Futures exchange was 2.2 million contracts for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 36.6% from the same period in 2024. MIAX has a strong track record of organic growth. By increasing scale and launching new marketplaces, we have been able to substantially grow our transaction volume. Our average daily volume in U.S. options on the MIAX Exchanges increased from 1.0 million contracts in 2015 to 6.7 million contracts in 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 23.5%. Our average daily volume in U.S. options on the MIAX Exchanges in 2024 was 6.7 million contracts, as compared to 6.3 million contracts in 2023 and 5.2 million contracts in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, our average daily volume in U.S. options on the MIAX Exchanges was 8.7 million contracts, as compared to 6.5 million contracts in the same period in 2024. Our revenue consists primarily of transaction fees, access fees, and market data fees related to transactions executed on our exchanges. Our principal executive offices are located in Princeton, New Jersey.

