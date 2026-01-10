U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 26th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an independent asset management firm that specializes in natural resource and global equity investing. The company focuses on sectors such as precious metals, energy, agriculture and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation for individual and institutional investors. Its investment strategies are built around thematic, research-driven approaches that aim to capture opportunities across commodity cycles and global economic trends.

The firm offers a range of investment products, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts.

