Sonoma Allocations LLC Purchases Shares of 10,400 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $124.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.