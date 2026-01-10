Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.47 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 817.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $276.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Redburn Partners set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.97.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

