Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $63.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Steele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,442,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,998 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,040,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,427,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,427,000 after buying an additional 1,243,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,481,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,681,000 after buying an additional 1,144,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

