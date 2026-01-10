AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) Director Hongyu Zhou Purchases 139,097 Shares of Stock

AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) Director Hongyu Zhou bought 139,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $168,307.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 491,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,796.07. The trade was a 39.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hongyu Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Hongyu Zhou purchased 50,000 shares of AiRWA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Hongyu Zhou purchased 123,088 shares of AiRWA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $125,549.76.

On Monday, January 5th, Hongyu Zhou purchased 16,830 shares of AiRWA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

AiRWA Price Performance

NASDAQ YYAI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -1.97. AiRWA Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AiRWA ( NASDAQ:YYAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. AiRWA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on YYAI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AiRWA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered AiRWA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AiRWA currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of AiRWA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AiRWA stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of AiRWA worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiRWA

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

