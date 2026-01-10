Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 13,327 Shares

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $200,038.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 374,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,744.33. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Peter Butterfield sold 8,120 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $111,162.80.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Peter Butterfield sold 1,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Flywire Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Flywire by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 78.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 850.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

