Financial Comparison: NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) and NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EssilorLuxottica and NWT Uranium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica $28.69 billion 5.24 $2.55 billion N/A N/A NWT Uranium $27.25 million N/A $6.69 million $4.08 0.04

Analyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica has higher revenue and earnings than NWT Uranium.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EssilorLuxottica and NWT Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica 0 1 4 1 3.00 NWT Uranium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica and NWT Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica N/A N/A N/A NWT Uranium N/A -103.88% -95.46%

Summary

EssilorLuxottica beats NWT Uranium on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands. It also provides finishing equipment, vision performance screening, eye examination and refractions, fitting parameter measurements, and small tools and consumables under the Essilor Instruments brand; high-tech equipment for optical surfacing, polishing, measuring, coating, and finishing, as well as consumables, tools, and services under the Satisloh brand. In addition, the company provides eyewear products under the Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Vogue Eyewear, Arnette, Alain Mikli, Costa, Bliz, Native, Luxottica, Sferoflex, Bolon, Molsion, DbyD, and Unofficial and Seen, as well as other Licensed brands. In addition, the company designs, develops, markets, and maintains lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eyecare professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. It wholesales its products to independent opticians, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and large retail chains in the eyecare and eyewear industry; and sells directly to consumers through the network of brick and mortar retail network and its online channels. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About NWT Uranium

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

