Contrasting eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) and Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -3,827.81% N/A -130.18% eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Orgenesis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $662,000.00 1.09 -$55.36 million ($7.13) -0.02 eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.81 million ($13.08) 0.00

This table compares Orgenesis and eFFECTOR Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orgenesis. Orgenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eFFECTOR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Orgenesis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals. Its therapies include autologous; cell-based immunotherapies; and therapeutics for metabolic diseases, anti-viral diseases, and tissue regeneration. The company also provides development services, including regulatory services, pre-clinical studies, intellectual property services, and GMP process translation, as well as support services; hospital services; cell process development services; and distributed cell processing services. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to research and develop small molecules that target eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

