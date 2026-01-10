KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $136,483,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.2%

DKS stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.