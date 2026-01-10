MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 53.0% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in lululemon athletica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 22,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.19.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

