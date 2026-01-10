Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $314,484.66 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CEO John Leonard sold 34,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $314,484.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,852.19. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NTLA stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $14.50 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

