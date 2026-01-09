Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $348,300.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 445,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,528,955.50. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $293,475.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $300,212.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $729,000.00.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.33. 1,213,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.52. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

