uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $27.29. uniQure shares last traded at $26.1250, with a volume of 1,452,736 shares traded.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 373.73% and a negative net margin of 1,492.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,352.70. The trade was a 43.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,119.26. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,081,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in uniQure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,750,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 535,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

