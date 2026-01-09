Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.39, but opened at $120.00. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $112.2550, with a volume of 3,021,497 shares traded.

Positive Sentiment: Merck reported to be in talks to acquire Revolution — takeover buzz revived after a Financial Times-related report that Merck is discussing a purchase valuing RVMD at as much as $32 billion; this renewed M&A speculation has been a primary driver of the stock rally. Revolution Medicines Stock Soars. Takeover Buzz Grows, Another Suitor Emerges.

Merck reported to be in talks to acquire Revolution — takeover buzz revived after a Financial Times-related report that Merck is discussing a purchase valuing RVMD at as much as $32 billion; this renewed M&A speculation has been a primary driver of the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib (KRAS G12D) — regulators designated the company’s RAS(ON) G12D inhibitor as a Breakthrough Therapy for previously treated KRAS G12D NSCLC, strengthening the value story for RVMD’s pipeline and making the company more attractive to strategic buyers. Revolution Medicines Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Zoldonrasib

FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib (KRAS G12D) — regulators designated the company’s RAS(ON) G12D inhibitor as a Breakthrough Therapy for previously treated KRAS G12D NSCLC, strengthening the value story for RVMD’s pipeline and making the company more attractive to strategic buyers. Positive Sentiment: Surge in bullish options activity — unusually large call buying (roughly 12,079 calls, a >1,000% jump vs. typical volume) suggests speculative positioning or hedging ahead of potential corporate news, which can amplify upward moves.

Surge in bullish options activity — unusually large call buying (roughly 12,079 calls, a >1,000% jump vs. typical volume) suggests speculative positioning or hedging ahead of potential corporate news, which can amplify upward moves. Neutral Sentiment: Stock hit record highs amid buyout chatter — earlier reports (WSJ/other) that AbbVie was a suitor pushed RVMD to all-time highs before the subsequent denial; this demonstrates the market’s sensitivity to takeover headlines. RVMD Stock Hits a Record High on Rumored Takeover Interest

Stock hit record highs amid buyout chatter — earlier reports (WSJ/other) that AbbVie was a suitor pushed RVMD to all-time highs before the subsequent denial; this demonstrates the market’s sensitivity to takeover headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple LULD trading halts during the session — exchanges temporarily paused RVMD trading several times for Limit Up/Limit Down activity, reflecting rapid price moves and heightened intraday volatility; these are technical market controls rather than company fundamentals.

Multiple LULD trading halts during the session — exchanges temporarily paused RVMD trading several times for Limit Up/Limit Down activity, reflecting rapid price moves and heightened intraday volatility; these are technical market controls rather than company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie publicly denied takeover talks — AbbVie’s denial weighed on some of the earlier optimism and triggered pullbacks; such denials reduce near-term certainty around an acquisition outcome. AbbVie Denies It’s in Talks to Buy Revolution Medicines. Both Stocks Are Falling.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $1,182,567.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 232,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,268.58. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $372,346.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,691.46. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 183,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,240 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

