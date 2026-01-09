TROOPS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,859 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,062% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TROOPS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get TROOPS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROO

TROOPS Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TROO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 224,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. TROOPS has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter.

About TROOPS

(Get Free Report)

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.