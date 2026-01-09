Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Director Walter Keenan Buys 25,000 Shares

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) Director Walter Keenan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 197,116 shares in the company, valued at $287,789.36. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.71. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 604,205 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 946,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on originating and acquiring senior secured loans backed by commercial real estate properties. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker LFT, the company seeks to generate attractive risk?adjusted returns by targeting floating?rate, first?mortgage loans across a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial and hospitality.

The firm’s core business activity centers on deploying capital into short? and medium?term financing solutions for institutional real estate owners and developers.

