HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $2,210,917,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 578,824.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,193,557. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,165.52.

Booking Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,445.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,373.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

