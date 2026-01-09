Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 325,260 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 140.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 301.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Carnival by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on Carnival in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

NYSE CCL opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

