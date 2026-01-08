Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Set at $264.00 by Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $264.00 target price by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

NYSE:UNP traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.56. 1,186,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

