PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 158.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $26.21 million and $6.57 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

PAAL AI

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 998,351,931.18232977 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.0301987 USD and is up 24.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,082,871.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

