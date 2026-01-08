STP (STPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.08 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. STP has a market capitalization of $112.09 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. The official message board for STP is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. STP’s official website is www.awenetwork.ai.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.05805284 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $7,499,509.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

