Financial Analysis: SEMrush (SEMR) & Its Competitors

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SEMrush to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% SEMrush Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83 SEMrush Competitors 86 187 207 10 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SEMrush and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 73.76%. Given SEMrush’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEMrush has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million $8.24 million -595.00 SEMrush Competitors $258.73 million -$40.93 million -8.91

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SEMrush beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SEMrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

