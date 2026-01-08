Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.4850, with a volume of 164359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,486,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,295,000 after buying an additional 1,973,325 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,240,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,652,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,451,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,681,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,222,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,183,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

