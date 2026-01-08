Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
Shares of GLD stock opened at $409.23 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $244.51 and a 1-year high of $418.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.33 and its 200 day moving average is $350.49. The company has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks remain net buyers, supporting structural demand for gold which underpins GLD’s long?term case. Central banks bought 45 tonnes of gold in November, Poland leads purchases once again – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions (Venezuela, regional risks) and related safe?haven flows have propelled gold rallies that support GLD inflows. Gold and Silver Prices Are Surging Again Following Venezuela Developments
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals show the bullish trend reasserting after pullbacks (reclaiming key moving averages and support levels), keeping upside targets in play for GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bull Trend Reasserts Toward Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council says mine output will peak in 2027 and then plateau, which supports the medium?term supply/demand story for gold. Gold mining output to peak in 2027 with gradual plateau rather than sharp drop – World Gold Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and intraday entry levels provide trading guidance but are not single catalysts for GLD’s direction; helpful for active traders managing short?term exposure. Gold market analysis for January 7 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note industrial demand and fib/technical levels are guiding moves — supportive long term but adding short?term noise. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Industrial Demand and Fib Levels Guide Moves
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking after a strong rally has pulled prices back and pressured GLD intraday. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Precious Metals Pull Back Amid Profit-Taking
- Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank warns index rebalancing (Jan 9–15) could trigger mechanical selling in precious?metals ETFs, a tangible headwind for GLD flows. Gold and silver face January headwind as index rebalancing looms
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. activity/jobs data (ISM Services PMI, ADP) lifted risk appetite and the dollar at times, reducing gold demand and pressuring GLD. Spot gold trades near session low after ISM Services PMI rises to 54.4 in December
- Negative Sentiment: Bears in silver charts and cross?metal weakness can spill into gold sentiment, amplifying short?term selling pressure on GLD. Gold, silver down; bearish chart pattern in silver spooks bulls
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
