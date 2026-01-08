WD Rutherford LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 173,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.0% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 19,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $203.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $210.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

