Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.5530, with a volume of 28027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Chipmos Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.78%.Chipmos Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 44.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan?based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back?end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system?on?chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

Featured Stories

