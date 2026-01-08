Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.63 Million

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech launched on August 28th, 2023. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,986,604,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,753,226,436 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,986,604,077 with 1,753,226,436 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.01104963 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,823,719.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solidus Ai Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solidus Ai Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

