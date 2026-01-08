Aster (ASTER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.23 Million

Aster (ASTER) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Aster has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $163.23 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aster token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aster has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aster alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89,756.28 or 0.99843486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aster Profile

Aster’s launch date was September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,922,139,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,495,479,172 tokens. Aster’s official message board is medium.com/asterdex. The official website for Aster is www.asterdex.com. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Aster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,922,139,499.89790604 with 2,495,479,171.89790604 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.7391425 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $146,663,613.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.