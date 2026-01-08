Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Stock Performance
Accenture stock opened at $274.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.
Insider Activity at Accenture
In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,525. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trending Headlines about Accenture
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist began coverage on ACN with a “buy” and $317 price target, giving the stock visible analyst backing and implying meaningful upside. Accenture (ACN) Has a New Rating from Truist Financial
- Positive Sentiment: Accenture agreed to acquire Faculty, an AI-native services/products firm — a deal that expands its GenAI capabilities and go?to?market for client AI transformations. This is a strategic revenue-growth catalyst. Accenture to Acquire Faculty to Scale AI Capabilities
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL to build Universal Wallet Infrastructure showcases Accenture’s positioning in large data-led, identity and digital?trust initiatives — another strategic growth opportunity. NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL and Accenture Launch Universal Wallet Infrastructure
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation pieces are taking stock of the AI M&A and partnerships — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst on their own. Assessing Accenture (ACN) Valuation After New AI Acquisition And Digital Trust Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn adjusted its price target (low relative to the stock) and maintained neutral — a reminder that some analysts remain cautious about near?term upside. Rothschild & Co Redburn adjusts PT
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage flagged softer public?sector demand, which could pressure consulting revenue in the near term and weigh on sentiment for a material part of Accenture’s business. Is Softer Public-Sector Demand Undermining the Resilience of Accenture’s Consulting Engine?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares and General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares in early January. Sizeable insiders remain invested, but these disclosed sales can create short?term negative optics. SEC Filing – CEO Sale SEC Filing – GC Sale
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.84.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
